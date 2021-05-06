Ironman triathlon is a month away; volunteers still needed

| By

One month from today on June 6th the Carilion Clinic Ironman 70.3 triathlon race makes its debut in the Roanoke Valley – a year late after it was canceled in June of 2020 due to the pandemic. The swim, bike and run race is sold out, but they could still use a few hundred more volunteers to help out. Carilion Clinic Ironman 70.3 Virginia’s Blue Ridge officials were live yesterday morning on WFIR; hear the complete conversation below. We also have a link to sign up as a volunteer below as well.

See link below to sign up as a volunteer:

https://ironman.volunteerlocal.com/volunteer/?id=48753