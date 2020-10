Northam, Herring applaud ruling authorizing Lee statue removal

Virginia’s governor and attorney general are applauding a judge’s ruling this week that the state has the authority to remove the Robert E. Lee statue from Richmond’s Monument Avenue. But opponents of such a move say they have solid grounds to appeal. The Richmond judge ruled the iconic statue was erected against the backdrop of white supremacy, and Governor Northam has the right to order its removal. WFIR’s Evan jones has more;

