Northam endorses Del. Hala Ayala for Lieutenant Governor

Governor Northam has endorsed Prince William County Democratic Delegate Hala Ayala for Lieutenant Governor. In a statement to the Richmond Times Dispatch, the Governor says he has seen firsthand how Ayala’s leadership in the House Democratic majority has brought people together to make progress. Ayala has also received endorsements from House Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn and House Majority Leader Charniele Herring