Northam assembles work group to coordinate COVID testing

Governor Northam said this afternoon that help is on the way when it comes to ramping up the number of tests for COVID-19 that can be performed in Virginia. Northam has assembled a “work group” to help facilitate that and also says the CDC is sending personnel for the same purpose:

Northam again acknowledged that Virginians want to return to normal and open their businesses – but he reiterated that 14 straight days of a downward trend in infection rates will be the key.