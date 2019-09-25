Norfolk Southern work truck driver killed in crash with SUV

The driver of a Norfolk Southern work truck was killed today in a crash with an SUV. It happened on Jenelle Road near Blacksburg in Montgomery County. The sheriff’s office has not yet released the victim’s identity. Authorities say hazmat teams were called to the scene because the work truck spilled diesel fuel.

NEWS RELEASE: On September 25, 2019 at approximately 8:26 a.m., our office responded to a crash involving a Norfolk & Southern work truck and a Ford SUV in the 900 block of Jennelle Road near the intersection with Cedar Run Road. Blacksburg Fire Department, Blacksburg Rescue Squad, and Blacksburg Police Department also responded to the scene. Upon arrival, Blacksburg Rescue Squad transported the driver of the SUV to the hospital, the seriousness of the injuries are not known at this time. The driver of the N&S work truck was pronounced dead at the scene. Blacksburg Fire Department, Christiansburg Fire Department, and Roanoke Valley Regional Hazardous Materials team were on scene due to the N&S work vehicle fire and an associated diesel fuel spill from a tank on the truck. The Sheriff’s Office Crash reconstruction team responded due to the fatality involved. Once both the initial investigation and family notifications have been completed we will provide an update. Traffic along Jennelle Road is currently being detoured due to the incident.