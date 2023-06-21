Non-fatal shooting near Plantation Road early this morning

On June 21 at approximately 3:25 a.m., Roanoke Police were notified by the City of Roanoke E-911 Center of reports of shots fired near Plantation Road NE. Officers responded to search the area, and were flagged down by an individual at a business in the 3600 block of Planation Road NE. Officers located property damage consistent with a shooting, but no victims were located on scene.

A short time after officers’ arrival, they were notified that a person with a gunshot wound had arrived via personal vehicle to LewisGale Medical Center. Officers responded to speak with the adult male victim, who had what appeared to be a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Sometime after officers responded to LewisGale Medical Center, they were notified that another person with a gunshot wound had arrived at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. Officers responded to speak with that victim, also an adult male who had what appeared to be non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Preliminary investigation indicates that both men were injured in the shooting that occurred at the business in the 3600 block of Plantation Road NE. Details are limited at this time due to the victims’ lack of cooperation. No further details are available and this is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call (540)344-8500 and share what you know. You can also text us at 274637; please begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Both calls and texts can remain anonymous.