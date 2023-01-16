Non-fatal shooting in SE Roanoke last night

On January 15 at approximately 6:20 p.m., Roanoke Police were notified by the City of Roanoke E-911 Center of a person with a gunshot wound in the 700 block of Montrose Avenue SE. Responding officers located an adult male victim lying on the sidewalk in the area with what appeared to be a serious, but not life-threatening gunshot wound. Roanoke Fire-EMS transported the man to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Details about what led to this shooting are limited at this time. No suspects were located on scene and no arrests have been made at this time. This remains an ongoing investigation.