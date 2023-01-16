Fatal accident around 6am in Roanoke

An early morning crash on Brandon Avenue SW in Roanoke claimed the life of an adult male driving one of the two vehicles involved in the accident. Roanoke police say it happened when that driver lost control of his vehicle; speed is believed to be a factor. The other driver – also an adult male – was transported to the hospital with what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries.

(RPD release) This motor vehicle crash has been cleared and Brandon Ave SW is open. Thank you for your patience as our officers worked this fatality investigation. Preliminary investigation indicates that one vehicle was traveling east on Brandon Ave SW when the driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed into another hat was traveling west. At this time, speed is believed to be a factor in the crash.

The adult male driver of the vehicle that lost control was pronounced deceased on scene by Roanoke Fire-EMS personnel. The adult male driver of the other vehicle was transported to the hospital with what is believed to be non-life threatening injuries.

No further details can be shared at this time and this remains an ongoing fatality investigation.