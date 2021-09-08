Non-fatal shooting in SE Roanoke last night

On September 7, 2021 at approximately 10:25 p.m., Roanoke Police were notified of shots fired in the 1500 block of Gordon Avenue SE. Officers responded to the scene but did not locate any evidence of shots fired in that area. A short time after the initial call, officers were notified of a person with a gunshot wound in the 1600 block of 16th Street SE. There, officers located an adult male outside of a residence with a non-life threatening gunshot wound. Roanoke Fire-EMS transported the man to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment. Details about what led up to the shooting are limited at this time. No suspects were located on scene and no arrests have been made regarding this incident. This is an ongoing investigation.