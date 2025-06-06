Nokefest is Roanoke’s own music/outdoors/arts festival weekend Gene Marrano June 6, 2025 1 min read Its being billed as a community-driven music and arts festival that celebrates the heart and soul of the Roanoke region. Organizers are hoping that next weekend’s “Nokefest,” is just the start of an annual tradition. More from WFIR’s Gene Marrano: Share: Continue Reading Previous: 81st anniversary of Operation OverlordNext: GWRABA director says Williamson Road reconfiguration has support from stakeholders Related Stories 1 min read GWRABA director says Williamson Road reconfiguration has support from stakeholders Gene Marrano June 6, 2025 1 min read 81st anniversary of Operation Overlord Denise Membreno June 6, 2025 1 min read Ribbon cutting ahead for Melrose Plaza Web Staff June 5, 2025