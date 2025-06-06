Today the world remembers Operation Overlord, what we here in the United States call D-Day. As WFIR’s Denise Allen Membreno reports one history professor says the fact that operation has earned the moniker of “D-Day” shows the importance of the event.

81 years ago, Allied Forces launched Operation Overlord, the Battle of Normandy. The hard-fought success of the complicated mission brought the world closer to an end of the Second World War. WFIR’s Denise Allen Membreno has more