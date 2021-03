No new COVID related hospitalizations or deaths reported in Roanoke Valley

According to numbers released this morning by the VDH there are no new hospitalizations or deaths being in the Roanoke Valley, even as the department works through a back log of death certificates of coronavirus deaths that occurred over the holidays statewide. However, state health officials are reporting 47 new coronavirus cases in the Valley: 17 new cases in Roanoke City, 18 new cases in Roanoke County, 4 new cases in Salem and 8 new cases in Botetourt County.