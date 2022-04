No injuries reported after structure fire in Roanoke

On Thursday, April 14, at 4:08 a.m., Roanoke Fire-EMS was dispatched to the 2000 block of Greenbrier Ave SE for a report of a fire on the roof of a commercial structure. Units arrived to find smoke and flames on the roof of a maintenance building. The fire was contained to the roof, and was quickly extinguished by Fire-EMS crews. The cause of the fire was determined to be accidental, electrical. No injuries were reported. Damages to the roof of the structure are estimated at $8,000.