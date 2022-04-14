Job Fair in NW Roanoke on Saturday

Those looking for work – no matter where they live locally – are invited to a job fair in northwest Roanoke this Saturday. One goal is to help reduce gun violence in that part of the city. The story from WFIR’s Gene Marrano:

Companies scheduled to be on hand:

1) VA Cares

2) Ply Gem Windows

3) VW / NW Collaborative United for Impact

4) Protos Security

5) Roanoke City Sheriff Office

6) VA Tranformers

7) Richfield Living

8) Holiday Inn Tanglewood

10) Thompson Craft House

11) Roanoke Fire & EMS

12) VA Water Authority

13) C. Lewis

14) Job Corp

15) Carilion HR

16) Jackson For City Council

17) Isiah Wiley

18) Roanoke City Health Dept.

19)Carilion Community Outreach