Job Fair in NW Roanoke on Saturday

Published April 14, 2022 | By Gene Marrano

Those looking for work – no matter where they live locally – are invited to a job fair in northwest Roanoke this Saturday. One goal is to help reduce gun violence in that part of the city. The story from WFIR’s Gene Marrano:

Companies scheduled to be on hand:

1) VA Cares
2) Ply Gem Windows
3) VW / NW Collaborative United for Impact
4) Protos Security
5) Roanoke City Sheriff Office
6) VA Tranformers
7) Richfield Living
8) Holiday Inn Tanglewood
10) Thompson Craft House
11) Roanoke Fire & EMS
12) VA Water Authority
13) C. Lewis
14) Job Corp
15) Carilion HR
16) Jackson For City Council
17) Isiah Wiley
18) Roanoke City Health Dept.
19)Carilion Community Outreach

 

