No injuries reported after Roanoke County house fire.

| By

Roanoke County Fire and Rescue responded at 12:42 a.m. on Monday, January 22, 2024, to the 5300 block of Yellow Mountain Road, in the Clearbrook area, for the report of a residential structure fire. The first arriving unit from Station 7 (Clearbrook) found heavy smoke showing from the attic area of a two-story house and marked it a working fire. The house was occupied by one adult at the time of the fire. The fire was brought under control in about one hour. The adult occupant is safe and there were no injuries. The resident of the home will be displaced and is being assisted by the American Red Cross. Due to a lack of fire hydrants in that area of Roanoke County, several tanker trucks from across the county were used to shuttle water to the fire. The Roanoke County Fire Marshal’s Office is on scene to investigate a cause and provide a damage estimate.