Docs for Morgan basketball fundraiser returns on Tuesday

| By

The Morgan Dana Harrington Scholarship Fund – named for the slain Virginia Tech student who went missing after a 2009 concert in Charlottesville – has raised more than $500,000 since its inception 14 years ago. Some of that total came from the annual “Docs for Morgan” basketball game that pits Carilion Clinic physicians and residents against Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine students. There is no charge to attend “Docs for Morgan,” on Wednesday at 7pm, in the Patrick Henry High School gym, although donations will be accepted on site. All involved say they are very spirited, competitive games. First-year student Paul Griffin was the recipient of this year’s Harrington Scholarship – and he will play in the game next Wednesday: