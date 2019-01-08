Newest local delegate already proposing bills

Published January 8, 2019 | By Gene Marrano

Photo: House Speaker Kirk Cox Twitter

New 8th district Republican delegate Joe McNamara isn’t wasting any time. Before he even sits in on his first General Assembly session tomorrow, the former Roanoke County supervisor has introduced a bill – “HB 1980” – which would better align Virginia tax laws with changes enacted at the federal level last year. McNamara says his bill would make the tax code alignment revenue-neutral. He succeeds Greg Habeeb, who retired before his term was up this fall. McNamara also says he plans to run for reelection.

