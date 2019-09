New trail seen as big boost to region mountain biking draw

Efforts to develop the region as a mountain biking destination take another step forward tomorrow with opening of a new Roanoke County park. Hinchee Park is 235 acres of woodland in northwest Roanoke County, and most importantly, a new two-mile trail along it will now connect the valley’s greenway system at Hanging Rock with more than 60 miles of trails at Carvins Cove. WFIR’s Evan Jones has the story.

