New survey seeks input from older Virginians

A new survey is asking older Virginians about what resources they need and what services are working for them. Officials with the state department for Aging and Rehabilitative Services say the online survey seeks resident feedback about things like transportation, meals, and in-home support. The agency says information from the survey will help the agency plan services for the next several years.

You can access the survey by clicking the link below:

https://www.dars.virginia.gov/#gsc.tab=0