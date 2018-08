New poll shows Va is now a “Blue” state more than ever

| By

The latest Roanoke College Poll offers more evidence that Virginia no longer appears to be anything other than a “Blue” state. The poll asked likely Virginia voters whether they would prefer Democrats or Republicans to control Congress next year, and the Democratic difference is greater than that found in most recent nationwide polls. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more:

Click here for full poll results and methodology