New Goodwill President says job training is adapting to the times

| By

In 2020 and despite the pandemic, Goodwill Industries of the Valleys placed 2600 people in jobs and helped individuals attain 6300 industry-recognized credentials. New President and CEO Richmond Vincent Jr. says the stakes are higher now, with many seeking to learn skills in a brand-new field. Vincent succeeded the retiring Bruce Phipps at Goodwill last month. He was live in studio this morning; hear the complete conversation below, or watch it on Facebook.