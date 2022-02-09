New details released in deputy-involved fatal shooting

NEWS RELEASE: FLOYD, Va. – At the request of the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office, the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Salem Field Office is investigating an officer-involved shooting which occurred Sunday (Feb. 6, 2022) in the Willis area of Floyd County.

The incident began at 10:15 p.m. when Floyd County Sheriff’s Deputies arrived at a residence in the 200 block of Dogwood Lane to serve an Emergency Custody Order on a Troy Allen Bain, 58, of Willis, Va., who was known to reside at that location.

During this encounter with Bain, he was unresponsive to deputies’ commands and brandished a firearm. He refused to comply, and deputies’ discharged their duty weapons striking Bain. Bain died at the scene. His remains were transported to the Office of the Medical Examiner in Roanoke for examination and autopsy.

No sheriff’s deputies were injured during the course of the incident.

The incident remains under investigation. Once the investigation is completed, Virginia State Police will provide the findings of the investigation to the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office for final adjudication.