New contender for Democratic Lt. Governor nomination in 2021

| By

(campaign press release) Norfolk, Virginia —Norfolk City Councilmember Andria McClellan announced today that she is officially entering the Democratic race to be the next Lieutenant Governor of Virginia. An experienced public official, businesswoman, community leader and University of Virginia graduate, McClellan believes that every Virginian deserves equal opportunity for a safe, equitable, and prosperous future.

“The last four years have seeded a divide in our country and in our Commonwealth. Every day more families in Virginia are hurting from the physical, emotional and economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. Nationally, we are on a new path to bring our country together and rebuild our economy in a way that works for everyone, not just a select few. That same hope for opportunity for all must be a top priority in Virginia,” said McClellan. “We need a Virginia that provides access to opportunity for everyone — no matter the color of your skin, your zip code, who you love or how you identify. This is why I am running to be the next Lieutenant Governor of Virginia.”