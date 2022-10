National magazine touts Bedford as great autumn destination

| By

Bedford County got a recent unexpected tourism boost from an unsolicited article in Travel and Leisure magazine. The article mentions many of Bedford’s key year-round attractions like the National D-Day Memorial before saying autumn is the best time of year to visit, citing things like fall foliage along the Blue Ridge and apple picking. Officials say it helps reinforce the county’s tourism message, as WFIR’s Evan Jones reports:

CLICK HERE to read the Travel & Leisure article.