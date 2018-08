Natalie Keepers enters plea in Nicole Lovell case

A guilty plea today from Natalie Keepers for concealing the death of Nicole Lovell, the 13-year-old Blacksburg girl who was killed more than two years ago. But Keepers still intends to go to trial next month on a separate charge — accessory before the fact. David Eisenhauer has already been convicted of Nicole Lovell’s death after entering no contest pleas. He is now serving 50 years.