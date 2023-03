NAACP pushes back against new rights restoration policy

| By

The Virginia NAACP disagrees with the decision that Governor Glenn Youngkin has made that significantly reduces the number of former inmates with nonviolent felonies who can regain the right to vote. Youngkin reversed former GOP Governor Bob McDonnell’s policy of automatically restoring former prisoners’ rights after serving their sentences – that policy was favored by the NAACP, and followed by both previous Democratic Governors Terry McAuliffe and Ralph Northam.