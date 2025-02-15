The Roanoke Police Department is investigating a shooting in Northwest that left five people injured. On February 15 at approximately 4:44 a.m., officers responded to the 4100 block of Melrose Avenue NW for the report of a shooting with injuries. Upon arrival, they located a woman with gunshot wounds. She was transported to a local hospital for treatment of critical injuries.

Officers were then notified of four additional victims seeking medical treatment at local hospitals. A woman is being treated for critical injuries, while two men and a woman are being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.