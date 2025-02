Huddle up Moms is celebrating Heart Month with the Moms Under Pressure Program. As WFIR’s Denise Allen Membreno tells us the program educates women on potential heart problems during pregnancy.

Roanoke based Huddle Up Moms is bringing the Moms Under Pressure Program to the area. The community health intervention program strives to help women have healthier pregnancies. WFIR’s Denise Allen Membreno has more.

https://www.huddleupmoms.org/moms-under-pressure