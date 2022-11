Roanoke monthly Amtrak ridership up nearly 65%

The Virginia Passenger Rail Authority today announced that ridership on the Commonwealth’s Amtrak service grew by 37.6% in the month of September as compared to pre-pandemic September 2019. During the month, 105,689 passengers traveled compared to 76,793 during the same month in 2019. That’s an increase of 28,896 riders.

As for Roanoke, ridership is up 64.9% in that same time frame. The VPRA shows 28,357 passengers in September of 2022 compared to 17,192 passengers in September 2019.