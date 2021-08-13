More than 1,500 VT students have not submitted VAX proof required to attend

| By

Virginia Tech classes begin a week from Monday, but at this point, there are still some students who have not completed the COVID-19 vaccination requirement that will permit their attendance on campus. The university’s on-line dashboard, updated Friday, shows 94% per cent of VT students have submitted the required proof of vaccination. Even by a most conservative count, that would mean at least 1,500 more still have not, and school officials say they are reaching out to those who have not done so in efforts to ensure they can attend the fall semester. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more:

Click here for Virginia Tech’s vaccination dashboard web page.

Click here for Virginia Tech’s COVID-19 web page.