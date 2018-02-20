More screening at airport on electronic devices

Published February 20, 2018 | By Gene Marrano

TSA checkpoint/G. Marrano photo/WFIR

The Transportation Security Administration has been rolling out a stricter policy about electronic devices like tablets, e-readers and gaming systems in carry-on luggage since last summer – and it arrived in Roanoke about two weeks ago. Lisa Farbstein with the TSA was at Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport today. Shes says the upgrade  will give TSA screening personnel a better image of those items. The change came about she said as terrorists have become more sophisticated about the types and size of devices they can hide explosives in.

