Carilion cuts ribbon on new Simulation Center

Carilion Clinic cut the ribbon on its newest facility today – in a very old trolley barn around 100 years old. Its been renovated and turned into the “Center for Simulation, Research and Patient Safety.” Students, health care professionals and researchers will use the center. Mannequins in each simulation scenario can be programmed – or reprogrammed – from a monitoring room where observers can also grade responses to a simulated emergency. The Center is located in the old Roanoke trolley maintenance barn, at what is now Dr Pepper Park. Sara Hendrickson-Parker is the senior director:

