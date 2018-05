Moneta man arrested for crimes against children

The following subject was arrested in May 1, 2018 in connection with an ongoing Southern Virginia Internet Crimes Against Children investigation.

Joshua David Perdue, 21 years of age, of Moneta, VA was charged and arrested on the following charges:

(8) counts of 18.2-374.3 – Use of a communication device to facilitate certain offenses involving children

(1) count of 18.2-370 – Taking indecent liberties with children

(1) count of 18.2-374.1 – Solicitation of child pornography