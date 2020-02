“Mom Expo” leads to Huddle Up Moms and then to “Love Your Body” tonight

| By

First at a “Mom Expo” last summer and then at the first meeting of a new organization created after that event, the “Huddle Up Moms” organizers realized new mothers and women in general are looking for more support. More from WFIR’s Gene Marrano:

