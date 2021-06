Missing child alert from Richlands

| By

Please not this is NOT an AMBER Alert, as it does not fulfill the criteria for an AMBER Alert – https://www.vaamberalert.com/VSPalerts-activation_criteria.htm THE VIRGINIA STATE POLICE HAS ISSUED AN ENDANGERED MISSING CHILD ALERT ON BEHALF OF THE RICHLANDS POLICE DEPARTMENT ON JUNE 28, 2021 AT 1122 HOURS.

THE RICHLANDS POLICE DEPARTMENT IS LOOKING FOR LILY ELIZABETH PAYNE, RACE: WHITE, SEX: FEMALE , AGE 15 YEARS OLD, HEIGHT 5 FOOT 0 INCHES , WEIGHT 150 lbs., WITH BLUE EYES AND RED HAIR. SHE WAS LAST SEEN ON JUNE 27, 2021, AT 2300 HOURS, ON GRAYSON AVENUE, RICHLANDS VIRGINIA. THERE IS NO CLOTHING DISCRIPTION AT THIS TIME. SHE IS POSSIBLY TRAVELING IN A 2007 SILVER CHEVY IMPALA VIRGINIA TAG 6524CJ.

THE MISSING CHILD IS CONSIDERED TO BE IN DANGER AND HER DISAPPEARANCE POSES A CREDIBLE THREAT TO HER HEALTH AND SAFETY AS DETERMINED BY THE INVESTIGATING AGENCY.