Dabney S. Lancaster will be renamed

(From DSLCC Facebook page) Following a unanimous vote on June 21, the Local Board recommended to the State Board that Dabney S. Lancaster Community College will no longer use the name of the former Superintendent of Public Instruction for Virginia, following the recent discovery of new information regarding Dr. Lancaster’s history [having to do with his apparent support for segregation]. The State Board is expected to approve the recommendation on July 21st. The college will use its tagline “We are more than a community college, we are the Community’s College” in lieu of the former DSLCC name, where appropriate. The college will follow a guided and diligent process to rename the college which could entail community surveys, faculty and staff input and feedback from students. College officials expect to have the new name selected by October 2021.