Minor in critical condition after overnight shooting near Valley View Mall

| By

From Roanoke Police Department: On June 27, 2020 right after 3:00 a.m., Roanoke Police were notified of a shots fired call in the 5000 block of Valley View Blvd NW. Responding officers located a juvenile male with a critical gunshot wound. He was transported by Roanoke Fire-EMS to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment of his injuries.

No one has been charged regarding this incident. This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call (540)344-8500 and share what you know. You can also text us at 274637; please begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Both calls and texts can remain anonymous.