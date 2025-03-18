The Mill Mountain Zoo is back to its seven days a week warm weather schedule. The nonprofit did close entirely after February ice storms downed trees and damaged exhibits. As WFIR’s Denise Allen Membreno reports the public really stepped up to help.

