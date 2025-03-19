Cave Spring and Hidden Valley High School students put on Little Women the Musical
Cave Spring and Hidden Valley High Schools are staging spring plays. The two schools have been collaborating for years. WFIR’s Denise Allen Membreno has more on the theater programs two teachers are building.
Cave Spring and Hidden Valley High Schools collaborate to put on plays and musicals through out the school year. Students from both schools participate in every aspect of the production. WFIR’s Denise Allen Membreno has more.