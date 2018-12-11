Mill Mountain Zoo co-director on the move

(Mill Mountain Zoo news release) Mill Mountain Zoo Co-Director Bill Baker has accepted a new position as Executive Director at the Gulf Breeze Zoo located in Gulf Breeze, Florida. His last day will be Tuesday, December 18, 2018. “It has been a great experience serving the Mill Mountain Zoo and working with such a dynamic team. The past three years have seen dramatic change and growth here at the Zoo and it has been great to be a part of that experience”, noted Baker recently. The Zoo will be conducting a search for Baker’s replacement. The Mill Mountain Zoo hosts 170 animals and currently attracts 50,000 regional and out of state visitors every year. It also serves an additional 15,000 school children each year on site and through outreach activities.