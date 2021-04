Mill Mountain Theatre planning for 2021; another announcement tonight

| By

After being dark for the past year due to the pandemic, the staff at Mill Mountain Theatre in Roanoke is coming back to work and preparing for the 2021 season. Producing Artistic Director Ginger Poole was on live on WFIR this morning. Mill Mountain’s live performances begin next month with an outdoor staging of A Midsummer Night’s Dream and ends indoors with A Christmas Story. Poole will reveal the September musical tonight at 7. Hear an extended conversation below; watch it on Facebook.