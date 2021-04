Carilion President & CEO rolls up her sleeves at mass clinic today

As the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts join other localities by officially moving into “Phase 1C” on the COVID vaccination timeline, Carilion President and CEO Nancy Howell Agee was on hand for a mass clinic at the Berglund Center today. Agee, who started out as a nurse and then rose through the ranks at Carilion Clinic, administered some of those vaccine shots herself this morning at the Berglund Center. More than 2500 were vaccinated alone this morning.