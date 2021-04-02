Phase 2 General Population Appointments roll out next week

| By

(ROANOKE, VA) — (VDH release) Based on the current demand and increasing supply of COVID-19 vaccine, the Roanoke City & Alleghany Health Districts will begin to invite pre-registered RCAHD citizens in Phase 2 (General Population) to make vaccination appointments next week, during the week of April 5. Before we open to the RCAHD General Population residents registered in Phase 2, all RCAHD residents in Phase 1a, 1b, or 1c are encouraged to use the clinic links that have been sent to them to register for an appointment. Any RCAHD Phase 1a, 1b, or 1c eligible resident who has had difficulty scheduling a 1st dose vaccine appointment can email RCHAD at RCAHDCovidResponse@vdh.virginia.gov or call us on a dedicated 1st dose appointment hotline M-F, 9am-4pm at 540-613-6597.

After we have assured that we have prioritized appointments to RCAHD Phase 1a, 1b, and 1c residents, we will send invitations on April 5 to RCAHD residents pre-registered in Phase 2 (General Population) on vaccinate.virginia.gov. We strongly encourage anyone older than 16 years of age who wants to get vaccinated to pre-register. RCAHD will continue to prioritize vaccination for anyone in Phase 1a, 1b and 1c who registers to receive it. Although eligibility guidelines are about to be expanded to the General Population, all citizens must continue to pre-register for an appointment. Walk-ins will not be honored at clinics.

Phase 1a of vaccination includes health care personnel and those in long-term care facilities. Phase 1b includes those 65 and older, frontline essential workers and people age 16-64 with an underlying medical condition that puts them at increased risk of severe illness. Phase 1c includes other essential workers. Phase 2 includes the General Population ages 16 and older. All phases are identified in detail at www.vdh.virginia.gov/covid-19-vaccine/.