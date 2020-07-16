Miles for Music is a new virtual run/walk fundraiser

The Salem Civic Center staff has teamed up with Fleet Feet for the first-ever “Miles for Music” virtual walk or run in September. Sponsors include local live music venues that are currently dark due to COVID-19, including Jefferson Center, 5 Points Music Sanctuary, The Harvester and The Roanoke Symphony Orchestra. Sign up by August 12 on the Salem Civic Center website to guarantee a t-shirt and finisher’s medal; run or walk a 5-K to a full marathon between September 1st and the 20th. Proceeds will benefit several music-focused non-profits, including Roanoke Children’s Theatre, Roanoke Valley Children’s Choir and Blue Cow Arts. Hank Luton is assistant director of facilities at the Salem Civic Center:

