March 28, 2025 | WFIR News Staff

A powerful 7.7 magnitude earthquake struck Myanmar on Friday, killing at least 144 people and injuring more than 700. The quake’s epicenter was near Mandalay, Myanmar’s second-largest city. Aftershocks—including one at 6.4 magnitude—added to the destruction.

Buildings collapsed in both Myanmar and neighboring Thailand. In Bangkok, a 33-story building under construction crumpled, killing at least 10 and leaving more than 100 people missing.

Myanmar’s capital, Naypyitaw, saw homes and government buildings reduced to rubble. A dam burst in the city has caused flooding in nearby lowland areas. Two major bridges collapsed, and roads have been severely damaged—slowing rescue efforts.

The country’s military leadership, already battling a civil war, made a rare appeal for international aid. The United Nations has pledged $5 million in emergency relief. President Donald Trump said the United States will assist, though concerns remain about the impact of recent cuts to foreign aid.

More than 20 million people in Myanmar were already in need of humanitarian assistance before the quake. Now, aid groups fear that number will grow as search-and-rescue efforts continue in hard-to-reach areas.

How you can help:

Mercy Corps : Donate here

UNICEF USA: Donate here

Every donation helps provide emergency shelter, clean water, medical supplies, and support to families who’ve lost everything.