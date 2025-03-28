The Virginia Tech Board of Visitors voted to dismantle its DEI Office despite student protests. As WFIR’s Denise Allen Membreno reports Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares says state agencies have to comply with the President Trumps executive order.

