HomeTrust Bank has changed where its stock is traded—moving from the Nasdaq to the New York Stock Exchange. WFIR’s Ian Price has the story.

ROANOKE, Va. (WFIR) — HomeTrust Bank has officially moved its stock listing from the Nasdaq to the New York Stock Exchange. While the bank is headquartered in North Carolina, it maintains five locations and a commercial lending office in the Roanoke Valley.

The bank’s stock now trades under the ticker symbol HTBI. Officials say the move is aimed at increasing visibility and trading flexibility for shareholders. HomeTrust CEO Hunter Westbrook described the transition as a strategic step for long-term growth, citing the global exposure provided by the NYSE.

Despite the change in stock exchange, bank officials emphasize that local operations will remain unchanged. Virginia Market President Adam Shores says customers should expect the same decision-making process and community-focused service that HomeTrust has always provided.

The move is not expected to impact day-to-day banking services or branch-level operations.