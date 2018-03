“March for Our Lives” gun reform event planned for Roanoke region

Activists across the nation plan to demonstrate tomorrow for gun reform in the wake of last month’s shooting at a Parkland, Florida high school — and the Roanoke Valley is no exception. WFIR’s Lillian Boyd has more on local efforts for the movement.

3-23 Melissa WEB Interview

When: Saturday, March 24, 2018, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Vinton Moose Lodge Family Center, 2127 E Washington Ave., Vinton