Man wanted for “relevant information” in Blacksburg assault

News release: Blacksburg Police Department is attempting to identify a subject that may have relevant information in an assault. The event occurred around 1245 a.m.on the morning of June 26, 2018 near the Kroger on University City Blvd. The subject was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with white markings on the back and black gym shorts and flip-flops. Anyone that may recognize the subject or may know his whereabouts, please contact Blacksburg Police at (540)443-1400, or call the tip line at 540-961-1819. Tips can also be emailed to ciu@blacksburg.gov.