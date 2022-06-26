Man taken to hospital after shooting in Southeast Roanoke

On June 26, 2022 at approximately 12:05 a.m., Roanoke Police were notified by City of Roanoke E-911 Center personnel of a person with a gunshot wound in the 100 block of Campbell Avenue SE. Responding officers located an adult male lying in a parking lot in the area with what appeared to be a non-life threatening gunshot wound. Roanoke Fire-EMS transported the man to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment.
Details about what led to the shooting are limited at this time. No suspects were located on scene and no arrests have been made regarding this incident. This remains an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call (540)344-8500 and share what you know. You can also text us at 274637; please begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Both calls and texts can remain anonymous.