Man taken to hospital after shooting in Southeast Roanoke

On June 26, 2022 at approximately 12:05 a.m., Roanoke Police were notified by City of Roanoke E-911 Center personnel of a person with a gunshot wound in the 100 block of Campbell Avenue SE. Responding officers located an adult male lying in a parking lot in the area with what appeared to be a non-life threatening gunshot wound. Roanoke Fire-EMS transported the man to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment.